9,488 Shares in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The AZEK by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,788,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,605 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in The AZEK by 22.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,448,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,246,000 after purchasing an additional 450,069 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in The AZEK by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,185,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,349 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in The AZEK by 397.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,089,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,250 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The AZEK by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,588,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,079,000 after purchasing an additional 187,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK stock opened at $44.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.97. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $48.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.68.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $212.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AZEK shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The AZEK from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.06.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

