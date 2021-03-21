$947.94 Million in Sales Expected for Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) will announce sales of $947.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Meritor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $934.70 million to $961.18 million. Meritor reported sales of $871.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritor will report full year sales of $3.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Meritor.

Get Meritor alerts:

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTOR traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,971. Meritor has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.02.

In other Meritor news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $6,354,308.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $3,224,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTOR. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritor (MTOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.