915 Shares in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Acquired by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKW. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $83.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.93. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $84.93.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

