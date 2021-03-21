$9.26 Billion in Sales Expected for American Express (NYSE:AXP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to report $9.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for American Express’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.44 billion. American Express posted sales of $10.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full year sales of $39.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.74 billion to $40.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $44.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.45 billion to $46.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.45.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.71. 5,098,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,945,561. American Express has a 1 year low of $68.12 and a 1 year high of $151.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

