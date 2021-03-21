89bio’s (ETNB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 89bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. 89bio has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.38.

ETNB opened at $25.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.31. The company has a market capitalization of $498.76 million and a P/E ratio of -4.97. 89bio has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $42.36.

In other news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $148,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,056,000 after purchasing an additional 223,147 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 18,061.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 434,563 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 434,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,586,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 59,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 3rd quarter worth $4,697,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

