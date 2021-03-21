877 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Purchased by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Shares of MRK opened at $77.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $196.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

