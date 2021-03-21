7,937 Shares in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Purchased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $187.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $203.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.21 and its 200-day moving average is $183.04.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

STE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.00.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.