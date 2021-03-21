787 Shares in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Acquired by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,255,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 389,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mosich Nick sold 8,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,227.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,070 shares of company stock worth $590,429. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AX. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $52.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average is $35.32. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $54.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $162.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.35 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

