$78.74 Million in Sales Expected for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will post sales of $78.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.90 million and the highest is $79.57 million. AMERISAFE posted sales of $86.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full-year sales of $309.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $306.10 million to $312.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $303.84 million, with estimates ranging from $299.40 million to $308.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.36. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.72 million.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $65.40 on Friday. AMERISAFE has a 1 year low of $50.07 and a 1 year high of $70.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.22%.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $78,381.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at $585,767.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

