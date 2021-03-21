7,066 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Purchased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $48.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.76. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.