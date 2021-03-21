7,025 Shares in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter worth $420,849,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter worth $89,147,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter worth $88,846,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter worth $75,243,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter worth $48,004,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PROG alerts:

In related news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of PROG stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $47,411.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $160,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRG shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist started coverage on PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $46.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.01. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.73.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.64 million. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.