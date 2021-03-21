$7.23 Million in Sales Expected for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) to announce $7.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.55 million and the highest is $8.90 million. GreenPower Motor reported sales of $640,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,029.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year sales of $14.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.06 million to $16.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $55.46 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $70.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GP shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GreenPower Motor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the third quarter worth about $50,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GP traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,858. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.83. GreenPower Motor has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $561.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.98.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

