$6.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to report $6.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.16 billion and the highest is $6.24 billion. Molina Healthcare posted sales of $4.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year sales of $24.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.05 billion to $25.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $25.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.27 billion to $26.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS.

MOH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.07.

In related news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,175,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,143,000 after buying an additional 392,325 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 805,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 676,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 591,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 582,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,850,000 after purchasing an additional 178,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $233.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $104.02 and a 12 month high of $246.72.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

