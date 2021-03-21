5,750 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $183.13 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $100.90 and a twelve month high of $186.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.32.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

