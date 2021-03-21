$525.32 Million in Sales Expected for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to announce $525.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $521.31 million to $528.00 million. LHC Group reported sales of $512.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LHC Group.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $532.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.67 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LHCG shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LHC Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,082 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LHC Group in the fourth quarter worth about $55,369,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 54,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LHCG traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.52. 460,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,269. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $110.16 and a 12-month high of $236.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LHC Group (LHCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.