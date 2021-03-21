$503.00 Million in Sales Expected for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will report $503.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $508.50 million and the lowest is $499.00 million. OPKO Health posted sales of $211.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,385,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $14,638,896.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,758,000 in the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in OPKO Health by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in OPKO Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 602,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPK stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 15,048,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,308,342. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. OPKO Health has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $6.47.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

