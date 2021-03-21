49,897 Shares in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORI. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 548.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 37.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ORI opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.76. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $22.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.83%.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $26,958.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,749.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,102 shares of company stock valued at $41,894 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

