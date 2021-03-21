491,100 Shares in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 491,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBP. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. during the third quarter worth $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. during the third quarter worth $126,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

In related news, EVP Lawrence Odell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $12.22 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $12.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $207.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.