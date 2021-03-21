429 Shares in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alleghany by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 39,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,918,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Alleghany by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Alleghany by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,253,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on Y. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $633.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $619.09 and its 200-day moving average is $586.74. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $426.87 and a twelve month high of $663.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.73. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($6.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

