380,453 Shares in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 380,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,774,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHEF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Chefs’ Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $613,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,080.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $31.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $34.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 2.46.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $281.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

