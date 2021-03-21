357,038 Shares in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Bought by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 357,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,503,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSGE. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,107,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,359,000 after purchasing an additional 509,754 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3,458.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 344,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,201,000 after buying an additional 334,956 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,624,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,855,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 33.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 662,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,396,000 after buying an additional 165,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSGE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

In related news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $77,607.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 21.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSGE traded down $2.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.72. The stock had a trading volume of 270,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,226. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $172.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.82.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($5.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.87) by ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $23.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

