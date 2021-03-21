$3.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will report sales of $3.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corning’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.13 billion. Corning reported sales of $2.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full year sales of $13.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.85 billion to $13.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.11 billion to $14.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 66,683 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $2,677,322.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,460,954.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,496 shares of company stock valued at $11,806,697. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Corning by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 60.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $41.28. 13,059,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,956,868. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $42.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

