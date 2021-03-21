2,390 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 5,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000.

PNQI opened at $233.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.32. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.99 and a fifty-two week high of $264.71.

