2,360 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Bought by Satovsky Asset Management LLC

Satovsky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Marriott International comprises approximately 0.3% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.85.

Shares of MAR stock traded down $2.01 on Friday, reaching $152.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,443,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 287.33 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $159.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.17 and its 200 day moving average is $119.88.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $1,358,785.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,133.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,787,685. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

