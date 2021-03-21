$217.14 Million in Sales Expected for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) will announce $217.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $222.14 million and the lowest is $214.68 million. Golden Entertainment reported sales of $207.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $923.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $903.50 million to $965.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $970.30 million, with estimates ranging from $948.90 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.31). Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GDEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Golden Entertainment from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Golden Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.92. The company had a trading volume of 375,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,537. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $30.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.81. The stock has a market cap of $786.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 14,409 shares during the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

