2,135 Shares in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Purchased by Reby Advisors LLC

Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in BCE by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in BCE by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in BCE by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $45.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.6816 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 99.24%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCE. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.55.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.