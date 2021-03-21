$2.45 Million in Sales Expected for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will post $2.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $4.00 million. Workhorse Group posted sales of $80,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,962.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year sales of $101.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.50 million to $144.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $276.20 million, with estimates ranging from $152.40 million to $400.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $3.35.

WKHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Workhorse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.12. 10,435,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,933,049. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. Workhorse Group has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $42.96.

In other Workhorse Group news, CEO Duane Hughes sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $5,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,465. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 6,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $241,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 567,854 shares of company stock valued at $15,916,339 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $857,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 15,986 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 45.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 17,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 175.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 22,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

