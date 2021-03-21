1,944 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Bought by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.58.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KMB opened at $130.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.76 and its 200-day moving average is $138.21. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

