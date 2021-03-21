1,797 Shares in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 15,974 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $133.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.48 and a beta of 1.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $46.72 and a one year high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). The company had revenue of $466.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.98 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $4,095,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 5,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $796,264.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,429,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,242 shares of company stock valued at $12,210,520. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

