17,172 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Purchased by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,172 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,000. Apple accounts for approximately 2.9% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Single Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 262.6% during the 3rd quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 24,118 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Apple by 351.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 12,057 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 382.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 54,372 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 43,096 shares during the period. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors grew its stake in shares of Apple by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 2,913 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.98.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $119.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.02. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.