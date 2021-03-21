15,413 Shares in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 248,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 65,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 17,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $16.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.87. The firm has a market cap of $821.71 million, a PE ratio of -145.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.