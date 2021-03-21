14,943 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Purchased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $14,648,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,329 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 96,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $102.17 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.08.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

