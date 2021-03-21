14,574 Shares in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,204,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,865,000 after purchasing an additional 387,055 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 775,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 590,862 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 31,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 13,532 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CNCE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist cut their price target on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

In related news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $97,056.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 808,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Nancy Stuart sold 6,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $44,278.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,292 shares of company stock valued at $168,880. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CNCE opened at $6.16 on Friday. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $198.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 921.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune and central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of alopecia areata; CTP-692, a selective deuterium-modified analog of the endogenous amino acid and D-serine that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.