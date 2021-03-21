$138.85 Million in Sales Expected for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to announce sales of $138.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $139.70 million and the lowest is $138.50 million. MasterCraft Boat reported sales of $102.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full year sales of $503.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $502.81 million to $504.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $565.51 million, with estimates ranging from $553.00 million to $576.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $118.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.03 million. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCFT. Truist raised their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MasterCraft Boat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 294.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 301.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $559.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 2.26. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average of $23.78.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

