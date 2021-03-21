11,880 Shares in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in United Bankshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,623,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,586,000 after purchasing an additional 402,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in United Bankshares by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,939,000 after purchasing an additional 260,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in United Bankshares by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,811,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,688,000 after purchasing an additional 189,410 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,785,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 311.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 144,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 109,396 shares in the last quarter. 63.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $39.90 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.66.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $286.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Separately, Raymond James raised United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

In other United Bankshares news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,089,809.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,795.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 9,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $398,320.32. Insiders sold a total of 87,677 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,420 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

