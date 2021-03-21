10,994 Shares in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Bought by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,422,000 after purchasing an additional 24,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 11.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COR opened at $115.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 57.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. CoreSite Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.07 and a fifty-two week high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.47%.

In related news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $240,105.20. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 43,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,263.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $1,607,159.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,998 shares in the company, valued at $22,061,822.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,657 shares of company stock worth $4,708,727. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COR has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

