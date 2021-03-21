$108.53 Million in Sales Expected for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) to post $108.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Upwork’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $109.00 million and the lowest is $108.20 million. Upwork reported sales of $83.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year sales of $467.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $465.14 million to $468.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $573.31 million, with estimates ranging from $558.10 million to $595.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $106.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $45.47 on Friday. Upwork has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.88 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.55.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $42,968.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,717,632.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at $560,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 264,456 shares of company stock valued at $11,795,229. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

