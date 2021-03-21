1,003 Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Purchased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,077,000 after purchasing an additional 831,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,400,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,091,000 after buying an additional 133,842 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,141,000 after buying an additional 649,128 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,226,000 after buying an additional 189,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,454,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,879,000 after buying an additional 214,951 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $347.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $408.56 and its 200 day moving average is $304.20. The stock has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -413.70 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.16 and a 52-week high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist lifted their price target on Roku from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.37.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total value of $110,962,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,962,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 795,515 shares of company stock worth $307,567,320. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

