10,000 Shares in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the information security company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEYE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in FireEye by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FireEye in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FireEye in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in FireEye in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in FireEye in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FEYE opened at $19.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.32. FireEye, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.14 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,138,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 146,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,116 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist cut shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.15.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

