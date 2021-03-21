$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) will report sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.24 billion and the lowest is $1.22 billion. Encompass Health reported sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year sales of $5.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion.

EHC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised Encompass Health to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.80.

Shares of Encompass Health stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $80.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,476. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $88.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.64%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

