-$1.20 EPS Expected for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Boeing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.39). The Boeing posted earnings of ($1.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to $2.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $7.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Boeing.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Nord/LB downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.08.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in The Boeing by 49,169.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $432,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,380 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $397,386,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Boeing by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after buying an additional 1,673,366 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $255.82. The company had a trading volume of 17,330,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,344,695. The Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $93.56 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.32. The firm has a market cap of $149.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

