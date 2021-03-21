$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Monster Beverage posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MNST. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI raised Monster Beverage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST remained flat at $$87.92 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,139,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,339. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.80. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $95.11. The company has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

