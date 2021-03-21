$0.51 EPS Expected for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) to announce $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Veritex posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 537.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $75.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.45 million. Veritex had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

VBTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Sunday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $33.44 on Thursday. Veritex has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.69%.

In other Veritex news, Director John Sughrue purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.94 per share, with a total value of $64,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,454.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arcilia Acosta purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.79 per share, with a total value of $327,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,497 shares of company stock worth $1,980,402 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VBTX. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 270.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

