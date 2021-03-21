-$0.42 EPS Expected for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) will announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Phio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($4.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 91%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.
On average, analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.59 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Phio Pharmaceuticals.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.
Shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.31. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 7.90.
About Phio Pharmaceuticals
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 which targets the checkpoint protein PD-1 on immune cells for used in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for used in ACT; and PH-790 which targets PD-L1 protein that keeps immune cells from attacking nonharmful cells in the body.
