-$0.42 EPS Expected for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) will announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Phio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($4.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 91%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.59 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Phio Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHIO. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 376.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 101,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 80,123 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.31. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 7.90.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 which targets the checkpoint protein PD-1 on immune cells for used in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for used in ACT; and PH-790 which targets PD-L1 protein that keeps immune cells from attacking nonharmful cells in the body.

