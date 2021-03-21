$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Hanmi Financial reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 412.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $55.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.03 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hanmi Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,443,000 after buying an additional 35,324 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after buying an additional 155,428 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,213,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after buying an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 633,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after buying an additional 136,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 677.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 366,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 319,307 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAFC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,085. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $624.17 million, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

