-$0.38 EPS Expected for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Plains’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.30). Green Plains reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 575%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Green Plains.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $478.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.50 million.

GPRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Green Plains stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,081. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.71. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $28.76. The company has a market cap of $913.74 million, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Read More: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Plains (GPRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.