$0.32 EPS Expected for Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Himax Technologies’ earnings. Himax Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,500%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Himax Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.10 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Himax Technologies.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $275.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.87 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. Himax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HIMX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Himax Technologies stock opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 146.24 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.01. Himax Technologies has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $17.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 7,600.0% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 15,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

