-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) will post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alphatec’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.18). Alphatec posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $43.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.87 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATEC shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $18.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,452,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,141. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.53.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 627,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,220,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,387 shares of company stock worth $953,404 in the last 90 days. 28.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,875,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,677,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,688,869 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,491 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

