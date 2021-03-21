-$0.12 EPS Expected for Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.13 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SUMO shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

In related news, CFO Sydney Carey sold 24,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $520,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 8,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $194,290.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 263,738 shares of company stock worth $5,457,236.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greylock Xiii GP LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth $527,098,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter worth $140,567,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter worth $74,239,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth $46,581,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter worth $26,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUMO traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,206,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,942. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.78. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $46.37.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

