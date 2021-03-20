Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) COO Sells $144,480.00 in Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $144,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 935,237 shares in the company, valued at $9,651,645.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $9.98 on Friday. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of -332.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.32 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zynga by 15.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Zynga by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 366,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 138,389 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Zynga by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,163,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,729,000 after buying an additional 368,730 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 138,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Zynga by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,037,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,578,000 after acquiring an additional 54,985 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

